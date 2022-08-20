Laurelville - Robert Wilbur, 81, of Laurelville passed away on August 17, 2022. He was born on February 23, 1941 in Vinton County to Arnold and Minnie (Leitch) Wilbur. He worked for C and L Erectors and Riggs and Noble Bus Tours. He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by the love of his life Norma Culbertson, grandson Adam Weaver, step daughter Janice Weaver and siblings Kenny, John, Jim, Guy Wilbur and Margie Waugh. Robert is survived by his son Tony (Tera) Culbertson, son-in-law Michael Weaver, grandchildren Beth (Glen) Higginbotham and Chris (Mandy) Culbertson, great grandchildren Talli (Cody) Houser, Emily Higginbotham, Aubree Higginbotham, Josie Higginbotham, great, great grandchildren Tucker Cominsky and Arie Rae Culbertson and by sisters Elizabeth (Paul) Wolfe and Virginia Faut. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at noon at Green Summit Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville on Tuesday from 10-12. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital, Cincinnati. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Robert Wilbur
