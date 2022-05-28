Rodney W. Davis, 74, of Kingston, passed away on May 25, 2022 after an extended illness. He was born May 23, 1948, in Kingston, to Paul C. and Elaine (Brown) Davis. In addition to his parents, Rodney "Rod" was preceded in death by his brother, Brent, in 2019; and sister-in-law, Dolores Davis, in 2021.
Rod is survived by his son, Rod Jeffery (Jamie) Davis, of Kingston; grandchildren, Trey and Rilee, of Kingston; brothers, Bernard and Paul; sister, Marilyn (Benny) O'Hara, of Laurelville; sister-in-law, Judy Davis; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
Rodney was a member of the Kingston American Legion for many years and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He graduated in the first official class of Zane Trace High School in 1966. Rod enjoyed old cars, racing, watching Cleveland Browns games, and spending time with his canine companion, Cartman. He is greatly loved and will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 1:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Barry Bennett presiding. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston with military honors provided by the Pickaway County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Rod's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Rodney Davis
