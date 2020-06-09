Rodney L. Hunt

Rodney Lee Hunt, 56, of Columbus, passed away on June 4, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 30, 1963 in Circleville to Fred and Thelma (Cottrell) Hunt.
He was a truck driver for Jones’s Topsoil. Rodney loved fishing, mushroom hunting, woodworking and his grandkids. He also enjoyed gambling and Chinese restaurants.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred; and his mother and stepfather, Thelma and Charles Wallace.
Rodney is survived by his girlfriend, Brenda Sprouse; children, Latosha (Phil) Speakman, Rodney Lee (Albrey) Hunt II, Amy (Doug) Riffle (their mom Kevelyn Schwalbauch) and Natalie Hunt; Brenda’s children, Cindy (Jeff) Brown, Misty (Timmy) Rice, Anthony (Megan), Jeremy, and Rickie (Taylor) Sprouse; grandchildren, Payton, Connor and Grady Speakman, Reagan Riffle, Nick and Cierra Brown, Tyler and Taylor Rice, Emmalee, Eli, Ellie and Rickie Sprouse and by siblings, James Hunt, Charles II, Cathy and Cheryl Wallace, Rhonda (Joey) Queen, Mary (Bob) Giffin, Vernice Cottrell and Theresa Christman.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged.
