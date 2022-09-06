Rodney Miller

Amanda - Rodney Miller, age 68, of Amanda, passed away on September 2, 2022, at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on March 10, 1954, in Lancaster, to Donald and Eunice (Cochran) Miller. Rod graduated from Amanda Clearcreek High School in 1972 where he played basketball and baseball. He started his career at the Anchor Hocking Distribution Center, where he worked for twenty years. He then went on to work for another twenty years as a Professional Delivery Driver at Porter Drywall.

