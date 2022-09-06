Amanda - Rodney Miller, age 68, of Amanda, passed away on September 2, 2022, at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on March 10, 1954, in Lancaster, to Donald and Eunice (Cochran) Miller. Rod graduated from Amanda Clearcreek High School in 1972 where he played basketball and baseball. He started his career at the Anchor Hocking Distribution Center, where he worked for twenty years. He then went on to work for another twenty years as a Professional Delivery Driver at Porter Drywall.
Rod married Elizabeth "Liz" (Raoux) Miller on March 20, 1976, in Stoutsville. The couple raised two children, Sabrina and Alicia. He loved spending time with his family. His daughters and his six grandchildren were his pride and joy. He had great wit and enjoyed making people laugh. One of his favorite places to be was on any lake with a fishing pole. Rod also enjoyed watching sports; he especially liked Ohio State football, college basketball, the Little League World Series and anything his grandchildren were doing.
Rod is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Raoux) Miller; daughters, Sabrina (Lance) Poling and Alicia (Steven) Manalac; and grandchildren Ava, Sophia, Chloe, Emelia, Eli and Camryn; siblings, Sharon (David) Clager and Mike (Sandie) Miller; mother-in-law, Virginia Marshall; mother-in-law, Therese Raoux; brothers-in-law, Mark (Denise) Marshall, David (Mylia) Marshall and Phillipe (Mimi) Raoux; sisters-in-law, Pamela Morrison, Caroline Raoux, and Stephanie (Eric) Gevertz; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Victor Miller; father-in-law, Boyd Marshall and father-in-law, Jean-Jaques Raoux.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda, with the Rev. Jill Dunlap officiating. Interment will follow at Amanda Township Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.