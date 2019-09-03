Roger A. Valentine Sr., 85, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 3, 2019.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1934 in Hebron, Ohio, to Amos and Florence (Karr) Valentine.
He graduated from Stoutsville High School and retired from DuPont after 36 years of employment.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Rosemary Picklesimer and Rita Peters; and by brother, Randy Valentine.
Roger is survived by his wife, Margaret “Sally” Valentine; children, Corene (Corky) Cowdery and Kelly Valentine of Circleville, Butch (Pam) Valentine, Heidi (Royce) Rinehart and Scott Valentine of Laurelville; grandchildren, Holly Whitcraft of Columbus, Tyson (Stephanie) Whitcraft, Isaiah Browning, Hannah (Scotty) Jordan all of Circleville, Kylie (Brett) Bentz of Amanda, Autumn (Kody) Payne of Kingston, Madison Seyfang and Cohl Seyfang of Stoutsville, Shayla (Trevor) Sullivan of Laurelville; great-grandchildren, Tucker and Piper Whitcraft, Blaire Bentz, Ella Jordan, Karter and Owen Payne, Addison Rinehart and Troy Sullivan; and by sisters, Ruth Ann Brobst and Renae Culbertson.
A special thanks to Ohio Health Hospice for the tender loving care that was given to the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Laurelville Fire Department, PO Box 393, Laurelville, Ohio 43135.
Cremation has already taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Wellman Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.