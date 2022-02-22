Roger Barnhart

Circleville - Roger H. Barnhart, 67, of Circleville passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 following a brief illness.
He was born Sept. 19, 1954 in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was the son of the late Robert H. Barnhart Sr. and Virginia (Welch) Barnhart.
Surviving is his wife of 44 years, Melissa (Schein) Barnhart, son Travis Barnhart, Allison (Snyder) Barnhart, granddaughters, Laila and Lena Barnhart, all of Circleville; brother Robert H. Barnhart, Jr. of Chillicothe and brother-in-law Craig T. Schein of Atlanta GA., along with many Barnhart and Welch cousins.
Roger graduated from Zane Trace High School in 1972 where he played Varsity football and showed cattle at the Ross County Fair. He also continued his education and graduated from Shawnee State with a certification in auto mechanic repairs. He worked as an auto mechanic, farmed and retired from Glatfelter (formerly Mead Corp.). Roger was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and was passionate about the outdoors and enjoyed camping with his family. Roger was very mechanically inclined and could repair just about anything. He enjoyed college football, NASCAR, western movies (especially John Wayne) and reading about the Civil War.
In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated. There will be no funeral services. Arrangements are being completed by the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.