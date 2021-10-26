Chillicothe - Roger L. Griffey, 73, of Chillicothe, passed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 24, 1948, in Circleville, Ohio, the son of Herbert and Louisa Griffey.
Surviving is his daughter, Kimberly (Danny) Hughes; and his son, Justin Griffey, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Brittany and Kira Hughes and Hanna and Harley Griffey; great-grandchildren, Gunner, Gatlin and Cashtin; and a brother, Iain Griffey, Elkton, Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Tom Griffey.
Mr. Griffey was a retired police officer for the City of Chillicothe. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam and was the recipient of the Bronze Star.
A member of VFW Post 108, he enjoyed watching the OSU Buckeyes and traveling to casinos.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Soldiers Square, Greenlawn Cemetery with services by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard.
Calling hours will not be observed.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com. Roger Griffey