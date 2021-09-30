Circleville - Roger L. Shaffer, 70, of Circleville died Sept. 28, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Roger was born on Jan. 21, 1951, the son of the late Gilbert and Mary (Crowl) Shaffer.
On Aug. 17 1970, he married Peggy A. Dollison, who survives him.
Roger is survived by his children: son, Ralph Dollison; daughter, Tammy (James) Neuding; son, Roger (Nicole) Shaffer Jr.; grandchildren, Lynsey (Joe) Dollison, Kaylyn Neuding, Aiden Neuding; great-grandchildren, Piper Dollison, Bailey Timmons; brothers, Eugene, Gilbert (Debbie), Andy (Tonya) and Danny Shaffer; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Mary Shaffer; sister, Esther Martin; and brother, David Shaffer.
Roger was a loving husband and father who always put his family first. Roger was a friend to many and will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Roger Shaffer