Romello Kenyatta Carter, 23, of Stoutsville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Born July 13, 1997 in Chillicothe, Ohio, he was the son of Christina (Denny) and Yumek Carter. Romello was full of life and always the life of the party. He had recently tried to start achieving his goals and had taken a small but very important step in the right direction. We will always love and miss him with all we have.
Romello was preceded in death by his grandmother, Tracie Jean Carter.
He is survived by his parents Christina and Yumek Carter; brother, Kiante Crater; grandparents, Darley and Darlene Denny; cousins, Susan Reed, Joshua Andreen (Landon Haller), Christopher and Lynic Brown, Isabella and Lilianna; uncle, Loren Loren Denny; aunt, Sandy France; nephew, Hayden France; Jaquain Denny; niece, Emma Denny; niece, Brandy Ola; Asia Ola, and nephew Jr. Ola; aunt, Shelia and Garry Reed and uncle Ralph Denny.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Newcomer Southwest Chapel.