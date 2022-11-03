Circleville - Ronald L. Alten passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Circleville, OH, after an extended illness. He was a 1969 graduate of Lancaster High School where he was a member of the Cross Country State Champions. Served four years with the U.S. Air Force in the Philippines. He retired after a 29 year career with Xerox Corporation. He took great interest in airplanes of all kinds obtaining his pilot's license and greatly enjoyed flying and air shows. He was an avid reader and animal lover. He especially enjoyed the friendship and deep discussions around an evening fire with brother-in-law Brad and his help and company were greatly appreciated throughout these past challenging months. He was preceded in death by parents Robert & Mary Alten, brother Alan, Mother & Father-In-law Richard & Patricia Hill, Brothers-in-law Richard (Dickie) Hill and Kelly Hill. Survived by loyal devoted wife, Sandra for 47 years, brother Mark Alten, sister Autumn Ream (Chris), Brothers-and-sisters-in-law Brad & Mari Hill, Jeff & Kathy Bradshaw, LaDonna Hill, Dewana Hill, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 in the chapel located at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 351 Coonpath Road NE, Lancaster, OH. 11:00 a.m. visitation followed by 11:30 service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to animal shelter or rescue organization of choice. Ronald Alten
