Ronald Barr

On Dec. 24, 2020, Ronald (Ronnie) Barr, age 80, was welcomed into his eternal home. A kind and gentle man who loved and trusted God throughout his life. Ronnie served humbly, generously and graciously.
Ronnie was born in Pickaway County to the late Aaron L. and Betty L. (Conkel) Barr on June 13, 1940.
He is survived by his four daughters, Michelle (Tom) Green, Lisa Cook, Candy Sturgell and Stacy a.k.a Ding-a-ling (Gary) Foreman; nine grandkids; and nine great-grandkids; his best friend and sister, Marcella (Virgil) Johnson; and numerous cousins.
Ronnie graduated from Walnut Township in 1958. Former member of Ringgold United Methodist- where he didn’t miss a Sunday for 19 straight years — before he transferred to Nazarene Church in Circleville. Ronnie was a lifetime member of Amvets and served honorably in the National Guard. He was also a member of The Pickaway County Senior Center where he loved to play Bingo and Euchre. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to everyone at Brown Memorial Home for their care and compassion for Ronnie.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville, on Thursday, Dec. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Ronnie’s service will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please give donations to Brown Memorial Home or Circleville Nazarene Church.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence with Ronnie’s family.