Ronald Caudill

Circleville - Ronald H. Caudill, 67, of Circleville, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, March 26, 2021 after battling brain cancer.
He was born on Dec. 22, 1953 to Charles and Cleo (Pontious) Caudill in Circleville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta; brother, Bob; sister-in-law, Lynn; and half-brother, David Deerwester .
He is survived by daughter, Kelly (Shawn) Adkins; sister, Linda (Herman) Shuttleworth; brother, Dave (Diana) Caudill, granddaughter McKenna Adkins, friend Wanda Williard and by several nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
Ron graduated from Circleville High School in 1972. He loved coaching Kelly in softball. He was a long-time motorcycle enthusiast and loved going on fishing trips with his nephew Todd. He worked at Kroger for 16 years and later in life was a Union Pipefitter.
Ron was a Pickaway County underwater rescue diver. He was a member of BPOE #77 and Plumber/Pipefitter Local #189.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.
The family would like to thank Wanda for the wonderful care she gave to Ron and the employees at Heartland Hospice and Brown Memorial.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Boulevard, Suite 210, Columbus, Ohio 43229.
Exodus 23:20 "See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared."
