Circleville - Ronald Derexson, 80, of Circleville passed away on May 6, 2021.
He was born on April 5, 1941 in East Liverpool to Walter Clyde and Garnet (Bunn) Derexson. Ronald had retired from E.I. DuPont after 31 years. He also worked for Harden Chevrolet.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Dixie (Kirby) Derexson.
Ronald is survived by his children Sandra Davis, Jenny (James) McCalla, Scott (Wendy) Derexson and Veronica (Jason) Sheets, grandchildren C.J., Andy, Jeremiah, Cora, Kasey, Carley, Sarah, Emily and Jacob and by great grandchildren Madison, Morgan, Audrey, Mason, Jackson, Emma, Molly and great grandchild arriving in June.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Circleville First Church of Christ in Christian Union with burial to follow in Springbank Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville and an hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.
Ronald Derexson