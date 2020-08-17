Ronald E. Deoring

Ronald Edward Deoring, 57, of Circleville, died Aug. 13, 2020 at Grant Medical Center.
He was born on Aug. 19, 1963 in Columbus, the son of Donald and Almer (Reynolds) Deoring.
He was a US Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his mother; sister, Theresa Lape; and father-in-law, Paul Thompson.
He is survived by his father; wife, Tonya (Thompson) Deoring; children, Jessica Ward, Joshua (Miranda Wyatt) Ward and Gabrielle (Carl) Herrnstein; children, Angalese Upchurch and Cimmaron Deoring; grandchildren, Isabella, Carlee, and Samuel Herrnstein; Chace Brown, Sophia Ward and Mia Ward and Ava and Asher Upchurch; brothers, Donnie J. Deoring and Victor (Janice) Deoring; mother-in-law, Ruth Ann Thompson; sisters-in-law, Katrina (Kenny) Smith and Terrell (Mike) McCrady; brother-in-law, Paul “Bud” (Anna) Thompson II; many nieces, nephews and beloved dog, Kyle.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10-12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
COVID-19 restrictions apply.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.