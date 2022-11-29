Lancaster - Ronald I. McKenzie, age 71 of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 5, 1951, in Lancaster, the son of the late Ray and Dorotha (Poling) McKenzie. Ron was a member of AMVETS Post #1985, American Legion Post #11, VFW Post #1380, and the Lancaster Moose Lodge #955. He bought and restored many vehicles throughout his life; some of them were trophy winners. In his younger days you would find him riding his Harley Davidson and in his older days you would find him at car shows and cruise ins. Although he wasn't a veteran, he was always supportive of the local veterans and their needs.

