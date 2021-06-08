Lockbourne - Ronald L. Reed, 73, of Lockbourne, passed away on June 4, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 22, 1948 in Circleville to Vincent and Ida (Alexander) Reed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Luke Reed; and sisters, Brenda Mogan and Sandy Reed.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Judy Gray; children, Joni Reed (Glen Walls) and Ronni (Jason) Lee; grandchildren, Gage Walls and Raegan and Dominick Lee; and by brother, William (Jane) Reed.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Reber Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10-11 a.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Ronald Reed