Circleville - Ronald Reynolds passed away peacefully on August 19, 2022 at Riverside Hospital with family around him. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Hydric and Sylvia (Martin) Reynolds. He is survived by his wife Gloria (Blankenship) Reynolds of Ohio, his brother Don (Billie Sue) Reynolds of Virginia, his sister Joan (Pete) Stiltner of Virginia, his sons Richard (Judy) Graves of Ohio, David Graves of Ohio, Keith (Sis) of Ohio, his grandkids Katie (Josh) Graves of Ohio, Melissa West of Ohio, Jessica (Mike) Hood of North Carolina, Tiffany, Kayla, R.J. Tanner, his step grandkids Brandy Parsons of Ohio and T.J. (Megan) Camp of Ohio, along with great grandkids, nieces and nephews. Ronald was a decorated Vietnam Veteran where he was an operator ham on helicopters. Ronald also worked at Federal Glass and RCA till they closed. He then graduated the Police Academy and worked at the Pickaway County Sheriff's Department. He was also a member of the Elks USA Lodge #77. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 12:00 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Harrison Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10-12. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Ronald Reynolds
