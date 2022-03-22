Ronald Schwalbauch Sr.

Circleville - Ronald W. Schwalbauch Sr., 71, of Circleville, passed away on March 17, 2022.
He was born in Circleville on Nov. 1, 1950 to Harold and Barbara (Teets) Schwalbauch.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles Tilton; first wife, Joyce (Coates) Schwalbauch; sons, Dennis McCain and Ronald Wayne Schwalbach Jr.; and by siblings, Bobby, Hank and Garry Schwalbach and John Aber.
Ronald, a Vietnam Marine veteran, is survived by his mother, Barbara Schwalbauch; his wife, Kevelyn (Faulk) Schwalbauch; children, Shelley Stroud, Chad (Trish) Trego, Shawna (James Lemaster deceased) Schwalbach, Shannon (Renee) Schwalbach; stepchildren, Tosha (Phil) Speakman, Rodney (Aubrey) Hunt, Amy (Doug) Riffle; grandchildren, Shane, Zach (Stephie), Ericka, Maddie, Isaiah, Noah, Payton, Connor, Grady, Reagan and Rory; siblings, Timmy, Candy Schwalbach and Nancy Thomas; his beloved dog, Marie; and by several cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Wellman Funeral Home in Ronald's name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
