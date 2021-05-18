Circleville - Ronald Leon Smith, 71, of Circleville, passed away on May 14, 2021 in Pickaway Manor.
Born Aug. 11, 1949 in Pickaway County, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Dorothy Mae (Grunden) Smith.
He is survived by one brother, Ralph (Shirley) Smith, of Stoutsville; nieces, Lindsey (Tyler) Genders; and son, Barrett, of Amanda, McKensie (James) Shiplett; and sons, Easton, Emmett; and daughter, Ella, from Canal Fulton, and Taylor Smith, of Columbus.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Dean Queen officiating, with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice Care, 116 Morris Road Suite C., Circleville, Ohio, 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Ronald Smith