Crown City - Ronald D. Thomas, 66, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at his residence after a short illness.
He was born Sept. 27, 1955 in Tacoma, Washington to the late Sidney and Pearl (Vannatter) Thomas.
Ron was a graduate of Teays Valley Class of 1973 and retired as a Commercial Riverboat Captain after 40 years. A veteran of the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Marsha; brothers, Glenn and Charles.
He is survived by his wife, Lola (Imler) Thomas, of Crown City; stepdaughter, Mindy (Dudley) Rose, of Circleville; granddaughter, Kassidy Rose ; brother, Willie B. Thomas, of Bidwell, Ohio; sisters, Sheri (Randy) Spangler, of Circleville, and Donna (Derwood) Blanton, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 from 11 a.m until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield, Ohio.
Ronald Thomas