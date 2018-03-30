Ronald Young, 81, of Lancaster, passed away March 28, 2018. He was born on February 11, 1937, in Circleville, to Kenneth and Ruth (Wolf) Young. Ronald, an Army Veteran, was preceded in death by his parents, wives Dottie, Connie and Karen and a brother Richard Young. He was a 1956 graduate of Circleville High School and a member of the 5th Avenue Church of Christ, Lancaster. Ronald is survived by his children Douglas, Rhonda and Nancy, 4 grandchildren, stepdaughters Regina and Tammy, siblings Gary (Deidree), Doris and Paul (Marilyn) Young and Carol Smitley and by sister-in-law, Mary Baughman. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 2, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, with cremation to follow the service. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Burial of the cremains will be held at a later date in Forest Cemetery. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.