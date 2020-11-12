Ronnie “Columbo” Giffin, 73, of Circleville passed away on November 8, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1946 in Circleville to Marion and Francis (Koon) Giffin.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie (Smith) Giffin on November 2, 2020, sisters Anna Giffin and Barb McGowan and by brothers Larry (Marcella) and Norman Giffin. Ronnie is survived by his daughter Maggie (Jason) Emerson, grandsons Kenny (Christina) Giffin and Jason Lee, our precious great grandson Christopher, sisters Phyllis Dumm, Linda Colburn, Stella (Don) Colburn and Kay Giffin and by brothers Raymond (Darlene) and Donald (Judy) Giffin.
Ronnie was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, papaw (great grandpa), brother to several, uncle to many nieces and nephews. He dedicated 38 years to Midwest which he retired from in 2012. Ronnie loved to hunt, fish, tinker on cars, spending time with family and friends and his great grandson Christopher. His son-in-law Jason was always his sidekick. As described by his nephew Ronnie was a rare breed of a man, one of a kind for sure and loved by many. Ronnie always made you smile or laugh. Always joking or picking on someone. Never a care in the world and was the most mellow man you would ever meet. Ronnie and Bonnie was married for 46 years, a love that lasted their lifetime. Ronnie will remain in the heart of all the lives he touched. In his words he would say remember me how I was and I’ll see you again someday.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.