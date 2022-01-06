Laurelville - Ronnie Elkins, 62, of Laurelville, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021.

He was born on May 14, 1959 in Circleville to Bill and Thelma (Riddle) Elkins.

He was a 1977 Logan Elm Graduate.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant siblings, Vickie, Millie, Billie and Jerry Elkins; and brother, Ricky Elkins; and brother-in-law, David VanCuren.

Ronnie is survived by his daughters, Sarah and Jessica (Barry McGrew) Elkins; grandchildren, Wesley Bowers, Christian Elkins, Troy and Phillip McGrew; sisters, June VanCuren and Diane (Brent) Ebert; nieces and nephews, David VanCuren, Kevin (Jessica) VanCuren, Travis (Jill) Ebert, Tiffany (Eric) Platt; great-nieces and nephews, Cord, Hayden, Calla, Braxton, Addison, Carson, Easton.

The family would like to give a special thank you for his caregivers when he became sick, David VanCuren, June VanCuren and Tiffany Miller.

Cremation has been observed.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

