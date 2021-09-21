LEXINGTON, OKLA. - Ronny Keith Agin was born to Calvin and Betty (Cecil) Agin on Sept. 3, 1946 at Circleville, Ohio.
He departed this life on Sept. 16, 2021 at his home in Lexington, Okla. at the age of 75 years.
Ronny grew up in Ohio and graduated from high school in Circleville. He made his home in Oklahoma for the last 40 years, moving from Florida.
He was diesel mechanic by trade, retiring from the Will Rogers Airport after 15 years of service. Ronny loved the outdoors. He created a memorable scenic space on his land, starting out with nothing. The pond, trees and flower that he landscaped the acreage with were amazing. There was no end to his creativity.
He was a natural at restoring vehicles. He was most proud of his 1946 Chevrolet and GMC pickups. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. His infectious smile will not be forgotten.
Survivors include daughters, Crystal Agin and Melissa Blankenship; sons, Thomas and Stephen Agin; brothers, Gary and Chris Agin; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; his loyal dogs and other family and friends.
Private services have taken place.