Roy A. Nungester

Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Periods of rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Some sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.