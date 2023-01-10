Roy R. Williard Jr.

Palm Bay, Florida - Roy R "Butch" Williard, 70, passed away on Tuesday December 27, 2022 and drifted into the arms of Jesus after a courageous fight with medical issues. Roy was born to Roy & Betty (Wilson) Williard of Amanda. He graduated from Amanda Clearcreek High School & was employed by Diamond Power in Lanc. for 35 years. He married Deborah (Francis-McCotter) in 2007. After retirement, Roy & Debbie relocated to Florida. They enjoyed adventures , cruises, riding his motorcycle & riding their bicycles sometimes 15 to 17 miles a day. Roy loved fishing, working on their house & his dog Lexi.

