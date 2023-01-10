Palm Bay, Florida - Roy R "Butch" Williard, 70, passed away on Tuesday December 27, 2022 and drifted into the arms of Jesus after a courageous fight with medical issues. Roy was born to Roy & Betty (Wilson) Williard of Amanda. He graduated from Amanda Clearcreek High School & was employed by Diamond Power in Lanc. for 35 years. He married Deborah (Francis-McCotter) in 2007. After retirement, Roy & Debbie relocated to Florida. They enjoyed adventures , cruises, riding his motorcycle & riding their bicycles sometimes 15 to 17 miles a day. Roy loved fishing, working on their house & his dog Lexi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy R. Williard, Sr. & Betty M. (Wilson) Williard. Cousins Geri & Tammy Ash, & Polly Coleman. his father in law Bob "Pap" & mother in law Vivian Francis.
He is survived by the love of his life Debbie (Francis-McCotter), sister Carla (Dave) Macioci and nephew Gianni Macioci. Brothers Jim (Linda) Williard, Bob (Cleona) Williard. His kids: Heather (Randy Randolph) Hill, Bob (Michelle) McCotter, grandchildren Maverick McCotter, Aereal Hill, Logan &Camryn Alldering & great granddaughter Lilah McCotter. Sister in laws: Raina (Lee) Scott, Mykela (Ron) Wright, Carlene (Steve) Henson , cousins, nieces, & nephews.
Caring cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Roy was a good man with a big heart & and he will be so missed. .
Roy R. Williard Jr.
