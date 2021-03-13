Circleville - Roy E. "Gene" Schwalbauch, 83, of Circleville, passed away on March 7, 2021.
He was born on June 14, 1937 in Fairfield County to Henry and Ruth (Haddox) Schwalbauch.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rocky Schwalbauch; and siblings, Charles, Larry and Wanda.
Roy is survived by his wife, Caroline (Carroll) Schwalbauch; son, Rick Schwalbauch; stepchildren, Julie Edwards, Lynette Susong, Jeff Edwards and Jerry Garrett; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by sister, Nancy Morrison; and brother, Benny Schwalbauch.
Graveside services were held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Amanda Township Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Roy Schwalbauch