Roy “Steve” Dingus Jr., 61, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 10, 2020. He was born in Pickaway County, Ohio on July 13, 1959 to his parents Roy Dingus Sr., and Martha Evelyn “Williams” Massie. Roy was no stranger to hard work, enjoying the freedom of being self-employed and working on his farm throughout his lifetime. He was a man who loved to junk, loved the outdoors and spending time with his family. Steve will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents and stepfather Art Massie; his daughter Kristina; his sister Patty Williams; his stepbrother Larry Massie and his nephew Mickey Blankenship.
Left to mourn his passing is his wife and devoted partner for 39 years Kris Wilson Dingus; his children Steven and Sarah Dingus; his sisters Betty (Randy) Kingery, Judy Dowell, Deborah Ward, Sandra Williams and Marian Burns; his best friends John (Jean) Fissell as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville. Everyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask. Steve’s graveside will be held at Springbank Cemetery on Friday at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral costs. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Steve’s family.