Rubenia I. Meadows

Rubenia “Ruby” I. Amaya Meadows, of Circleville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 4, 1933 in El Salvador, Central America. She was 86 years old. Rubenia was the daughter of Andres J. Amaya and Ofelia Arias, both deceased.
She left El Salvador to attend Holy Family School and the Academia Mercantil in Panama, Republic of Panama, and graduated in 1958. Rubenia came to the United States in 1960 where she met her husband, Herbert H. Meadows. They were married in Sacred Heart Catholic Church on April 28, 1962 in Washington, D.C. She always felt grateful to have come to this country and enjoyed learning about the history of this nation and its form of government. Later, in 1994, Rubenia became a U.S. citizen.
Rubenia was employed at Genesis Healthcare for 30 years. She got to know many of the residents and their families. Many fun times were spent with her coworkers and the residents, especially at Christmas time. She enjoyed gardening and poetry; her favorite poem was “Youth” by Samuel Ullman.
Rubenia was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Herbert H. Meadows.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan (Manny Elias) Volini of Columbus, and Catherine (Brian) Frost of Circleville. Rubenia is also survived by five grandchildren, Taylor (Kyle) Hite, Cody Bullock, Dominick Volini, Hannah (Stephen) Templeton and Lauren Frost. She has three great-grandchildren, Madison, McKinley and Jackson.
Rubenia was a member of St. Joseph Catholic church for nearly 50 years. She was grateful for the love of God, her faith, and the love of her family.
Friends may call at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger funeral home, 151 East Main Street, Circleville on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 from 2 until 5 p.m.
A prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 134 West Mound Street, Circleville, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Father Ted Machnik officating.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, Maryland 21297 or online at www.crs.org. CRS eases suffering and provides assistance to people in need in more than 100 countries without regard to race, religion or nationality.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, Circleville, Ohio.
Please visit their website at www.schoedinger.com to share condolences and memories with Rubenia’s family and to view a tribute video.