Rubie Lee Pace, 57, of Circleville, died Sept. 30, 2019 at Berger Hospital.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1962 in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of the late John and Ruby (Suggs) Beachy.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Pace; children, Brian (Jessica) Pace, Joshua Pace, Emilee Pace and Matthew (Tyler) Beachy-Pace; grandchildren, Jayden Pace, Jordan Ramey, Kamryn Poling and Vivian Pace.
No services will be observed.
Cremation has taken place.
Arrangements were completed by Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
