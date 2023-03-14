S. Bloomingville - Ruby J. (Garrett) Spackey, 80, passed away Friday March 10, 2023 at her home in South Bloomingville surrounded by her loved ones after a brief battle with lung cancer. She was born on December 20, 1942 in Hocking County to the late Ernest and Ruth (Burgoon) Garrett. She was married to David Spackey on June 3, 1967 and they shared 41 years of marriage before his passing on March 13, 2009. She retired from Goodyear after 35 years of service. Ruby was a lifetime member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church, was an avid sports fan who loved all things Buckeyes, Bengals and Reds. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings , Arlene Thompson, Berle "Bill" (Mary) Garrett, Edith Jones, Pauline (Bob) Mullins, Jay Garrett and by sister-in-law Kathy Garrett. Ruby is survived by her siblings Roy, Letha Kay, Clyde, Claude (Betty), Robert (Karen), Roger (Ruthann) and Ernest Jr. (Vickie) Garrett, as well as her Spackey family, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her beloved dog Rascal. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with Pastor Sheree Cole officiating. Burial to follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to FairHope Hospice and Ruby's private duty caregivers. Memorial contributions are suggested to Fair Hope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Pine Grove Cemetery Fund. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Ruby Spackey
