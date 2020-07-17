Rudolph (“Rudy”) Joseph Bierberg was the son of Valentine Bierberg and Elsa Bierberg, born on Oct. 14, 1931.

After graduating with a degree in engineering from the University of Wisconsin, he worked for Chemical Nucleonics for many years. Rudy was an Air Force veteran, he also enjoyed aviation and had a private pilot’s license.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Richard Bierberg.

Rudy is survived by his dear friend and companion of many years, Marjorie Chester; as well as many caregivers and friends.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of his funeral service at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 20th, 2020 at the O.R. Woodyard Co. Funeral Home, 1346 S. High Street, Columbus 43207.

