New Holland - Russell L. (Sonny) Jacobs Jr., 84, of New Holland, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at 9:53 a.m. at his home.
Sonny was born Sept. 29, 1937, in Ross County, Ohio to Russell L. (Bud) and Donna Mae Durflinger Jacobs.
He was a 1955 graduate of New Holland High School and lived most of his life in the New Holland community.
Before his retirement in 2000, he had been an engineer at the General Electric Lamp Plant in Circleville where he had worked for 40 years. He was also a carpenter and built many homes.
Sonny was a member of the Miami Trace Athletic Boosters Club and had formerly coached biddy basketball. He excelled in basketball while in high school and was named most valuable player. He loved all sports and, as an adult, played in various independent sports leagues. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
On Jan. 14, 1956, he married the former Evelyn M. Ater. She preceded him in death on Sept. 9, 2016.
He was also preceded by a grandson, Rhett Stark, in 2010.
Sonny is survived by two daughters, Kim (Michael Reser) Jacobs, of New Holland, and Kathy (Roger Shafer) Stark, of Greenfield; seven grandchildren, Kari (Danny) Whalen-Boone, Kyle (Cari) Whalen, Stefani (James) Whalen-Davis, Holley (Bryon) Boka, CMSGT Jeffrey (Bianca) Ritenour, TSGT Ryan (Andrea) Stark and Rebekah (Daniel) Allen; 22 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and David Sheridan, of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with Danny R. Creamer officiating.
Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in New Holland Friday from 11 a.m. until time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.
www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com Russell Jacobs