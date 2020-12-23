Ruth A. Holbrook

Ruth Ann Holbrook, age 81, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1939 to her parents, David Crawford and Hazel Crawford-Cline, in Lumberport, West Virginia.
Ruth graduated from Circleville High School. She married her husband London Holbrook in 1957, and they enjoyed 49 years of marriage together. Ruth was a devoted woman of faith and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church in Kingston as well as Rainsboro United Methodist Church. She served as a councilwoman for Kingston for over 10 years, all the while also heading up the Kingston Neighborhood Watch.
Ruth loved serving her community; she was also proud of the Genealogy work she had done for herself and her Irish heritage. Most importantly, Ruth was the strong willed matriarch of her family who never stopped instilling her values into her children. She will be missed dearly by those who knew her.
Ruth is joining in heaven her parents; her husband, London; and her son, Bob Holbrook.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Michael (Colleen) Holbrook, Darrell (Sharon) Holbrook and Matthew Holbrook; her grandchildren, Jake Holbrook, Corrie Curtis, Issac (Cory) Curtis, Ciara White, Kyle Clutter and Heather Munsey; 11 great-grandchildren; her brother, William Cline; and her sister, Marcella Cline; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville, on Monday Dec. 28 from 11 to 1 p.m.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jamie Darling officiating.
Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Adena Cancer Center.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence with Ruth’s family.