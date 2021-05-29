Lockbourne - Ruth Bowman, 70, of Lockbourne, Ohio, passed away on May 23, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 4, 1951 in Oakland, Ohio to Ralph and Janie (Chilcote) Bowman.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Lois is survived by her son, Terry Bowman; brother, Paul (Judy) Bowman; and sister, Mary Thomas; nieces and nephews, Sharon Hart, Luann Francis, Christopher Thomas Lynn Starner, Joan Bowman, Abby Dilley, Paula Cerzie; and by good friends, Raymond Humble and James Baisden.
Cremation has taken place and burial of the cremains will be at a later date in Bethany Cemetery.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Ruth Bowman