Laurelville - Ruth B. (Hettinger) Brokaw, 84, of Laurelville, entered into Heaven on Feb. 11, 2021 at her residence.
She was born on July 15, 1936, in Laurelville, the daughter of the late Willis and Minnie (Arledge) Hettinger.
Ruth is survived by her beloved children, Randy (Kim) Keeton, Gary (Georgiann) Brokaw, and Karen (Donald) O'Harra; grandchildren, Steve Keeton, Keith Kness, River Kidder, Janey Kidder, Tristen Keeton and John O'Harra; great-grandchildren, Joey, Jadine, Dustin, Carter, Regan, Daxton, and Makenna; brother, Harold Hettinger; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gary Brokaw, in 2010; and siblings, Florence Wise, Ola VanFossen, Wilma Congrove, and Burlin, Carl, Ralph, Melvin, and Earl Hettinger.
Ruth graduated from Laurelville High School Class of 1955.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston with Pastor James Vandagriff officiating.
Burial followed in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi.
The family received friends on Monday from noon until the time of the service at Hill's with visitors maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings.
Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Ruth's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Ruth Brokaw