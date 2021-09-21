Circleville - Ruth Crosswhite, 73, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 19, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1947 in Circleville to Wendell and Mindora (Smith) Harris.
She had worked for GE for 37 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Eleanor, Emma Jean and Carolyn.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Wendy McCorvey; grandchildren, Tadashi, Tabor and McKenzie McCorvey; and by siblings, Wendell Sr., Richard and Ronald Harris.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Ruth Crosswhite