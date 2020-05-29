Ruth Cupp, 84, of Circleville, passed away on May 27, 2020.
She was born on April 19, 1936 in Laurelville to Simon and Ethel (Rosmond) Poling.
She retired from Circleville City Schools.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cupp; son, Roger Cupp; sisters, Helen Snyder, Shirley Tigner, Wilma Fortner; brothers, Donald and Marvin Poling; and brother-in-lawsm Dave Fortner and Chris Tigner.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Elaine (Joe) Evans; grandchildren, Michelle (Keith) McGrath, Stephanie (Tim) Bryant, Michael Young, Sara Johnson and Brianna Bryant; great-grandchildren, Mason Bryant, Audrey and Abigail Johnson; and by brothers, Robert (Bonnie), George (Tonya) and Charles (Dolly) Poling.
Graveside services will be held on Monday at noon at Tarlton Cemetery.
