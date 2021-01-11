Ruth E. Elliott

Although our hearts are saddened, for those who love with heart and soul, there is no such thing as separation.
On Jan. 2, 2021, Ruth E. (Large) Elliott, 86, departed to her eternal home.
She was born on June 25, 1934 in Kingston, Ohio to the late Chester and Elsie Mae (Whaley) Large Sr.
After graduating from Walnut Township High School in 1951, Ruth was employed by the GE Electric plant where she met her husband of 65 years, Dallas E. Elliott. They married on July 18, 1953 and together they raised a daughter, Sue Ann (Ed) Bialy, and son, Danny E. (Lana) Elliott (Lancaster, Ohio).
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Mary Alice (Richard) Buskirk, Anna Mae (Merrill) Allen; brothers, Gene (Bonnie) Large and Chester (Jerry) Large Jr.
She is survived by her sisters, Pauline (Ron) Gool, Virginia (Richard) Ankrom; and brothers, Dr. Paul (Ann) Large and Glenn (Vicki) Large.
Ruth had numerous nieces and nephews and many close friendships. Ruth was the proud grandmother to Carrie (William) Park, Wisconsin, Jon (Issa) Bialy and Blake (Jessica) Elliott of Lancaster, Ohio. She also had seven great-grandchildren, Patrick, Taylor, Eloise, Charlotte, Everett, Kaitlyn and Lucas.
Ruth was a long time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. A highly respected and loved member of her community, she had various affiliations, interests and hobbies throughout her life. Among those were the Altar and Rosary Society, Cooks Creek Golf Club, card club, bowling leagues, square dancing, golfing, shuffleboard and crafting.
Together with her husband, they shared many great memories as snowbirds in their winter time destination of Florida. Ruth always had many fun and inspiring stories to be told about her childhood days growing up on a farm with eight adventurous siblings. She was an avid cook best known for her pies and enchilada recipes. She loved her time with family and friends. While in high school, she held a long standing school record in track and field and she enjoyed most any outdoor activity with a passion for volleyball.
Along the way and after many years of dedicated service, she retired from Brehmer's Greenhouse. A full and productive life would best describe Ruth. She played many respectable roles throughout her life and was a caretaker and helper to all. Her heart was always in the right place.
Her legacy of love, kindness, generosity, and guidance will forever be remembered. The goal isn't to live forever, but to create something that will....and she did. Ruth was born from a quiet sleep and has departed to a calm awakening.
In memory of Ruth, please perform a random act of kindness for someone less fortunate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation, American Cancer Society or to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Circleville, Ohio.
A memorial service will be held in Ruth’s honor at 11 am on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Circleville, Ohio with Father Ted Machnik officiating.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, service will be limited to family members only. All attendees will be required to wear a mask and six feet social distancing will be practiced.
Interment will be held following the service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Circleville, Ohio.
For safety concerns, there will be no reception following the interment.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.