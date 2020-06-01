Ruth E. Goldsberry

Ruth Evelyn (Allison) Goldsberry, 87, currently of Circleville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 at The Wyngate Assisted Living Community.
Born Nov. 25, 1932 to Clarence and Marie (Lane) Allison, Ruth was one of eight children, spending her childhood and into her adult life very close to her family.
She was married to her husband, Gail E. Goldsberry on July 27, 1951. During their 45 years of marriage, they raised their three children together, traveled to all 48 states of the contiguous United States, and enjoyed many spring seasons in Plant City, Florida, supporting the Cincinnati Reds during spring training. Ruth also spent many years providing child care services to those in Stoutsville and the surrounding community. Even up until near her time of passing, she enjoyed a hot cup of coffee and was always up for a game of bingo.
Ruth is survived by her children, Michael (Nancy) Goldsberry, of Amanda, and Michelle (Russell) Rathburn, of Ashville; sisters, Carolyn (late Joe) Sheets and Judy (late Rodger) Binkley; sister-in-laws, Maxine Allison, Janet Cassidy, and Lola (Bruce) Garrett; granddaughters, Jennifer (Matt) Leach, Jodie (John) Dossman, and Julie (Michael) Apthorpe; great-grandchildren, Courtney (Heath) Queen, Justin, James, and Jillian Leach; AJ, Drew, and Sophia Dossman; and Parker and Gavin Apthorpe; great-great-grandson, Ivan Leach; and special friend, Charles “Bud” Nance; as well as many nieces, nephews and additional extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by husband, Gail Goldsberry; daughter, Marsha Goldsberry; parents, Clarence and Marie Allison; brothers, Guy Richard (June), Charles, Paul (Catherine), and Gerald (Rose) Allison; and sister, Doris (Glenn) Pearce.
The family would like to extend a very warm hearted thank you to each and every staff member of The Wyngate assisted living facility. The care and family atmosphere you provide all of your residents is amazingly personal, professional and loving. We are blessed to have a facility of this caliber in our community.
We also would like to give a special thank you to the Heartland Hospice Care team.
In light of the current COVID 19 pandemic, the family has elected for a private visitation and graveside service.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Nurture Team Village Chapel Church, 30 Circleville Avenue, Ashville, Ohio 43103, or 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Circleville, Ohio.
Website for donation: https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=13654&pg=entry. Alzheimer’s Association, Central Ohio Chapter; attention: Jill Grosenheider-Rudd, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
