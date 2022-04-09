Ruth Goodchild

Circleville - Ruth Ann Goodchild, 87, of Circleville, passed away peacefully in her home on April 6, 2022.
She was born in Hallsville, Ohio, where she enjoyed the carefree childhood associated with growing up in a small town, where everyone looked out for each other.
She graduated from Centralia High School in 1953. Another benefit of small-town living was the closeness of her fellow classmates that continued decades after graduation.
They continued to meet for luncheons several times a year until COVID recessed their trips down memory lane.
She is survived by her children, Gregg (Signe) Strawser, Sandy (Rich) Elsea, Trent (Susan) Strawser, Robin (Bill) Fultz; and stepchildren Hallett (Donnie) Dountz and Marie (Debbie) Goodchild; grandchildren, Rachel (Dave) Huggins, Nikki (Nate) Jackson, Cassie Strawser, Leslie (Joe) Miller, Lauren (Stephen) Hurley, Alex (Rachel) Elsea, and Taylor Strawser; step-granddaughter, Dawn Marie (Nick) Riegel; great-grandchildren, Paige and Payne Huggins, Nora, Sophia, Juliette and Roman Jackson, Ava and Jersey Murphy, Tristen and Ryan Miller, Sloane Hurley, Jaxon, Savannah and Jude Elsea; step-great-grandchild, Winston Riegel; and countless friends.
She was predeceased by her mother, Mary K. Breeden; husband, Donald Goodchild; sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Raymond McNeal; and brother and sister-in-law, William and Velma Breeden.
Ruth Ann was a secretary and bookkeeper for many years. She enjoyed needlework, quilt shows, perusing antiques shops with her family members, and the thrill of the hunt when shopping for that perfect find!
Hours of visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 12 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Wellman's Funeral Home in Circleville, 1455 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Services will be held at Emmett United Methodist Church, 318 Tarlton Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113, Wednesday, April 13 at 11 a.m.
Memorial contribution to the Pickaway County Dog Shelter, as she was an avid dog lover.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Ruth Goodchild