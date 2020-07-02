Ruth King, 97, of Greenville, was called home to be with her heavenly father on July 1, 2020.
She was born on June 13, 1923 in Milan, Indiana to Holly and Mary (Wells) Walters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph G. King; and by sons, Donald and James Ballard.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Ansberry; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow in North Cemetery, Cedarville.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged.
