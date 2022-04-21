Circleville - Ruth Mettler, 80, of Circleville passed away on April 18, 2022.
She was born on January 20, 1942 in Circleville to Leroy and Helen (Giffin) Sowers.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter Angela Downing, siblings Dick Sowers, Cora Fields and sister-in-law Emmie Sowers.
Ruth is survived by her husband Gerald "Jerry" Mettler, children Robert Eric (Angie) Schoonover, Gerald "Troy" (Sam) Mettler, son-in-law Terry Downing, grandchildren Laurissa, McKenzie, Maggie, Maddie Mettler, Shane (Amy) Downing, great grandchildren Shelby Hipp, Allie and Aubrey Downing and by sister Helen Bragg.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11a.m. at Reber Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Promedica Home Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Ruth Mettler