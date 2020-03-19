Ruth N. (Moats) George Musselman

Ruth Naomi (Moats) George Musselman, 98, of Circleville, passed away on March 19, 2020.
She was born on June 18, 1921 in Circleville to Joseph and Frances (Rothe) Moats.
She was a 1939 Circleville H.S. graduate, pianist for the church, student of Gods Bible School children’s missionary education in music, graduate of Tucson Medical Institute, worked on mission fields with children in Olka, Arizona Indian Reservation, taught pre-school at the YMCA, taught many young children music in her home.
She owned and operated Ruth’s Tiny Tot Day School, was a coordinater and member of the Kitchen Band.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Vernon George, whom she was married to for 32 years; second husband, John Musselman, whom she was married to for 32 years; grandson, G.R. George; daughter-in-law, Judy George; brother, Jack Moats; and godchild, Teresa Allen.
Ruth is survived by her son, Gary George; daughter, Cheree (Mel) Richards; very special friend, Mary Jane Olney; grandchildren, Lisa (Rob) Slayton, Madison Ruth Richards, Brook Richards; great-grandchildren, Britnee and Kirsten Slayton and Nathan and Katelyn George; nephew, Jack (Linda) Moats; great-nephew, Jack Moats III; great-niece, Brandi (Chad) Walker; great-great-niece and nephew, Bayleigh and Bryson Walker; special friends, Carol Adkins, Betty Myers, Catherine Meinon; godchildren, Angela Allen Rush and Brad Rush; and by many, many, many other friends; special and dear students and parents; and by her loyal and faithful companion; Lucky Dog.
Private family services will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 with graveside to follow at Forest Cemetery.
My life was worth living serving my wonderful Lord and loving and caring for my family. May God Bless You. God loves you and so do I.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Emmanuel United Methodist Church or Brooks Yates Center.
