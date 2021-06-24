Circleville - Ryan Cole, 56, of Circleville, passed away on June 19, 2021 with his family by his side.
He was born on June 4, 1965 in Nuremburg, Germany to Richard and Esther (Howe) Cole.
He was a US Marine Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by brothers, Richard A. (Mary) and Rory Cole; sisters, Laurel (Patrick) Ashby and Leslie Cole; and by several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been observed.
Ryan Cole
