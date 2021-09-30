Circleville - Ryan Scott Graham, 46, of Lancaster, passed away on Sept. 27, 2021.
He was born on March 5, 1975 in Circleville to Leroy and Charlotte (Robinson) Graham.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, was a good cook, worked at Quikrete and enjoyed Ohio State and loved his family.
Ryan is survived by his mother; children, Dominick (Payton), Trevor (Destiny) and Alison (Shane Winland) Graham; grandchildren, Abel Graham, Lacey Winland, Memphis Graham, Maverick Winland, Knox Graham, Nova Graham and Nash Graham; brother, Roy (Kelly) and Robert Graham; and by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at 2 p.m at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Ryan S. Graham