Stoutsville - Sally S. Cotton age 79, was given her own set of heavenly wings on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Sally was born in Circleville to the late Gerald Edson and Mary Ellen (née Stout) Leist. Her greatest legacy was raising her children and taking care of her family and friends and everyone around her. She enjoyed collecting angels and antique porcelain dolls as well as cheering for the OSU Buckeyes. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, George Arthur Cotton; as well as a sister JoAnne Keith; and brother James Leist. Sally is survived by her children Lisa (James) Conrad, Caroline (Gregory) Hargus, and Gerald (Danyette) Cotton; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters Betty Chambers, Mary Ruth Lee, and Geraldine Puckett; and many other family members, nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Sally's family will receive family & friends 5-8 PM Tuesday 12-1 PM Wednesday Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger 151 E. Main St Circleville, OH 43113 where her funeral service will be held at 1 PM Wednesday June 29, 2022. Interment to follow at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Pickering House 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Sally Sally Cotton
To plant a tree in memory of Sally Cotton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.