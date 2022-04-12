Amanda - Sara "Sally" Marie Dupler, 87, of Amanda, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Pickering House in Lancaster.
She was born June 30, 1934, in Fairfield County, the daughter of the late Harold and Mona (Miller) Young. She was a founding member of the Amanda Squad and volunteered at the Fairfield County Genealogy Society. Sally worked as an insurance clerk at GE in Circleville for over 30 years. She was a member of the Amanda United Methodist Church, played the accordion, she loved to quilt, and she was a Longaberger consultant and collector for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Al Kauffman; son, Jeff (Jody) Dupler; two grandchildren, Josie and Jared Dupler; niece, Sheryl (Dave) Tatman; nephews, Michael and Mark (Marsha) Young. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Loyd (Kitty) Young.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home with Pastor Gerald Mershimer officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville. Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Friends may make memorial contributions to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Condolences may be made at www.taylortheller.com. Sally Dupler