Circleville - Sally A. McPherson, 85, of Circleville, passed away on March 16, 2022 in Logan Elm Health Care.
She was born on June 26, 1936 in McArthur, the daughter of Harley and Kathryn (Davis) Hoover.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman McPherson; sons, Kenny and Mark McPherson; and sisters, Kay Crabtree and Micki Wrightsel.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (Philip) Salyers, Norman (Cheryl) McPherson Jr., Robin (Ronald, Jr.) Little and Susanne Cantrell; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Carole Hedges, Bill Hoover and Becky Bangert.
Graveside service was held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Harrison Township Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimers or Heartland Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Sally McPherson