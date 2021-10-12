Circleville - Sally Wooten, 64, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 27, 2021.
She was born on April 23, 1957 in Circleville to John and JoAnn (Robison) Foll.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepson, Timothy Wooten.
Sally is survived by her husband of 44 years, Fredrick Wooten; children, Bobbi Jo (Cody) Moore, Kimberly (Bart Taylor) Aber; grandchildren, Amy (Troy Sullivan) Aber, John III "Turtle" Aber, Emily, Alexis and Todd Jr. Smith, Devin Taylor; step-grandchildren, Jondah and Maranda Wooten, Karlee Salvito; great-grandchildren, Troy "Buck", Jaxsin, Timberly; siblings, Dianna (Chuck) Scipione, Scott (Brenda) and Brad (Heather) Foll; nieces, Alyssa (Josh) Hettinger, Courtney (Terry) Ford, Morgan (Garrett) Osborn; nephew, Justin (Jonnie) Foll; best friends, Donna Evans, Pat Imler, Carolyn Breeden, Nona Chrisman; and by beloved pets, Maddie and Bessie.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home.
Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in Sally's name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Sally Wooten